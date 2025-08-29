Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $270.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

