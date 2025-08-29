Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 11,694 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,016,000 after acquiring an additional 588,901 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $5,470,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

