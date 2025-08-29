Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

