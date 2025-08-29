Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

