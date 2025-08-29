Sandeep Aujla Sells 42 Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $1,252,170.20.

Intuit stock opened at $668.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $749.19 and its 200 day moving average is $676.44. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

