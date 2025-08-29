Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.20 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 258.80 ($3.50). Approximately 26,172,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 791% from the average daily volume of 2,936,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.40 ($4.14).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HOC
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.