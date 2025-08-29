Contrasting Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY)

MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Free Report) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MC Endeavors and Dycom Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dycom Industries $4.70 billion 1.58 $233.41 million $8.90 28.85

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MC Endeavors.

98.3% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MC Endeavors and Dycom Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MC Endeavors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dycom Industries 0 1 6 1 3.00

Dycom Industries has a consensus target price of $289.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Dycom Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than MC Endeavors.

Volatility & Risk

MC Endeavors has a beta of 4.43, indicating that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MC Endeavors and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A Dycom Industries 5.23% 21.17% 8.73%

Summary

Dycom Industries beats MC Endeavors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc. develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dana Point, California.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of copper, fiber, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

