Reviewing HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) & Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.37% 8.81% 3.21% HireQuest 7.47% 13.88% 9.35%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion 0.32 $133.10 million $0.24 97.46 HireQuest $32.61 million 4.14 $3.67 million $0.18 53.17

This table compares Randstad and HireQuest”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Randstad pays out 287.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HireQuest pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Randstad and HireQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 2 3.00 HireQuest 0 0 1 0 3.00

HireQuest has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.84%. Given HireQuest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than Randstad.

Summary

HireQuest beats Randstad on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries. The company provides its services under the HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, SNelling, DriverQuest, HireQuest Health, Northbound Executive Search, and MRI trade names. It serves construction, recycling, warehousing, logistics, auctioneering, manufacturing, hospitality, landscaping, and retail industries, as well as dental practices. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

