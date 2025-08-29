Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

GAP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.15. GAP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

