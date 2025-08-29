World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) & Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Head to Head Contrast

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares World Kinect and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Kinect -1.11% 7.07% 2.02% Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of World Kinect shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of World Kinect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Kinect 2 2 1 0 1.80 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for World Kinect and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

World Kinect presently has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Given World Kinect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Kinect and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Kinect $42.17 billion 0.04 $67.40 million ($7.63) -3.51 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Summary

World Kinect beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

