HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 232.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

