XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Major Shareholder Sells $61,194.00 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 20,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $61,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,700,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,562. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Emerald Green Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XOS alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Emerald Green Trust sold 28,384 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $86,287.36.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Emerald Green Trust sold 41,894 shares of XOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $126,519.88.

XOS Stock Performance

XOS stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. Xos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. XOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOS

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.