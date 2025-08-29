Coty (NYSE:COTY) CFO Laurent Mercier Acquires 3,000 Shares

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) CFO Laurent Mercier purchased 3,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 405,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,029.44. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurent Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Laurent Mercier purchased 12,500 shares of Coty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

Coty Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Coty by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

