Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

DG stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

