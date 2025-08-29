Humacyte (HUMA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) in the last few weeks:

8/27/2025 – Humacyte is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

8/17/2025 – Humacyte was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2025 – Humacyte had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2025 – Humacyte had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2025 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2025 – Humacyte was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2025 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2025 – Humacyte was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/9/2025 – Humacyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,100,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,793,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 591,685 shares in the company, valued at $964,446.55. The trade was a 65.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 1,100,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,793,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,446.55. This represents a 65.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock worth $7,466,382. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

