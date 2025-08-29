Nosana Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $46.45 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Nosana has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Nosana has a market capitalization of $46.45 million and approximately $692.83 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nosana token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nosana alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,859.34 or 0.99823673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00357440 BTC.

About Nosana

Nosana was first traded on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,092,474 tokens. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.49129953 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $605,028.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nosana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nosana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nosana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nosana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.