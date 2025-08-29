Head to Head Analysis: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.8% of American Power Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enovix alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Enovix has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Power Group has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $23.07 million 84.62 -$222.24 million ($0.84) -11.82 American Power Group $3.36 million 3.06 -$1.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Enovix and American Power Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Power Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enovix and American Power Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 5 5 0 2.50 American Power Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.20%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than American Power Group.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and American Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -481.35% -73.88% -32.85% American Power Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enovix beats American Power Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About American Power Group

(Get Free Report)

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.