Head-To-Head Contrast: Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) versus Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Great Eagle”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $36.14 million 4.54 -$5.76 million ($0.30) -12.80 Great Eagle $1.39 billion 1.05 -$222.33 million N/A N/A

Mobile Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Risk and Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -28.91% -5.58% -2.54% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobile Infrastructure and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 4 0 3.00 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mobile Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 52.99%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Great Eagle on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers secretarial, staff, maintenance and repair, consultancy, and advisory services, as well as property maintenance and leasing services. Further, it sales building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project management and advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, warehousing, general trading, hospitality, and hotel management services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

