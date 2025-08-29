Astherus USDF Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Astherus USDF token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Astherus USDF has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astherus USDF has a market capitalization of $99.02 million and $278.48 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109,859.34 or 0.99823673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00357440 BTC.

Astherus USDF Token Profile

Astherus USDF launched on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 47,931,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,200,000 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Astherus USDF’s official website is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 48,030,795.46137958. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99825418 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $224,273.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astherus USDF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

