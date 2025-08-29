Metal Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $61.68 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,859.34 or 0.99823673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 86,147,287 tokens. The official website for Metal is metall2.com. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

