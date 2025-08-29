USDD Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 446,604,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,282,393 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

