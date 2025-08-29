Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 72,650 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,650 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.