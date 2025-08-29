Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 220,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,659,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $302.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

