Ebor Charitable Trust Sells 5,690 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ebor Charitable Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 53.5% of Ebor Charitable Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ebor Charitable Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $320.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $320.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.17.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

