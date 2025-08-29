Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 809,664 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809,664 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.83% of Verisk Analytics worth $347,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.01 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,036,588.10. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

