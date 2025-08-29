Siren L.L.C. Invests $2.96 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Siren L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,782,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,822,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $22,588,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,476,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIS opened at $72.04 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

