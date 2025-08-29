Critical Analysis: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 3 0 1 2.50 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 5 1 0 2.17

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma -25.35% 10.06% 5.78% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 34.65% 7.68% 0.71%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares AFC Gamma and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $51.99 million 2.06 $16.78 million ($0.41) -11.56 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $144.62 million 7.32 $160.98 million $0.72 16.90

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. AFC Gamma pays out -146.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats AFC Gamma on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS, as well as related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. The company primarily sells its loans to government-sponsored entities or PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.