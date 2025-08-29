JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Purchased by Siren L.L.C.

Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of JFrog worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $626,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,981,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,973,951. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $2,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,154,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,737,480.33. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,338 shares of company stock worth $17,865,150 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Stock Up 2.2%

JFrog stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

