Iron Triangle Partners LP Sells 162,842 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Iron Triangle Partners LP cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,842 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 5.4% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $2,464,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 229,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.53 and a 1 year high of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

