Siren L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema Etfs LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 268.3% in the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,470 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 141,664 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of -1.06. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.66). Equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Summit Redstone set a $21.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.