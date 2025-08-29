Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.12, but opened at $44.55. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 2,320,384 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $207,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $206,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

