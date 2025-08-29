Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.80. Upexi shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 2,903,505 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPXI has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Upexi in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upexi to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Upexi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upexi currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Upexi Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

In other news, Director Lawrence Dugan acquired 4,000 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 116,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,917.50. This represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Salkind acquired 20,243 shares of Upexi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 385,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,727.80. This represents a 5.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 198,186 shares of company stock worth $997,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

