Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.16. Unicharm shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 14,083 shares traded.

Unicharm Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

