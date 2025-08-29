Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.430-1.450 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 214.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.