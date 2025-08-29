Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.65, but opened at $23.39. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 3,093,208 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “strong sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Li Auto by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

