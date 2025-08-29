Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $548,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

