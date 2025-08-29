Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,806 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

