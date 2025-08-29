Trexquant Investment LP Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,945 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,245,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 445,952 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 414,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,078,747.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $493,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,015,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,180.32. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,478,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,460,754 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.