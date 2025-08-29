Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1,382.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.55% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $26,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $24.83 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.