Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.14. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

