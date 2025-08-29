Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,896 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.57% of Genius Sports worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 72.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 40.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 46.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 439,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 138,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Arete Research raised Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

