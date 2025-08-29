WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Financial Review

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for WK Kellogg and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 7 0 0 1.78 Energizer 0 6 1 0 2.14

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.35%. Energizer has a consensus target price of $31.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than WK Kellogg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 1.31% 31.34% 5.18% Energizer 8.60% 181.90% 6.24%

Dividends

This table compares WK Kellogg and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. WK Kellogg pays out 178.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energizer pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WK Kellogg has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Energizer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

WK Kellogg has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WK Kellogg and Energizer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.71 billion 0.73 $81.00 million $0.37 62.24 Energizer $2.89 billion 0.64 $38.10 million $3.47 7.86

WK Kellogg has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer. Energizer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WK Kellogg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of WK Kellogg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats WK Kellogg on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

