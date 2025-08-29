Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after purchasing an additional 665,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after purchasing an additional 411,485 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,805,000 after purchasing an additional 141,819 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,069,000 after buying an additional 322,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources Corporation. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Barclays started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.77.

Read Our Latest Report on CNX

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.