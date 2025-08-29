Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 66,515 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,515 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3,450.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after buying an additional 684,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 402,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Leidos by 262.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 332,882 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $1,327,511.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,983.59. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,525. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

