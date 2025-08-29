Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 39,577 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $222.42 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day moving average of $228.21.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.