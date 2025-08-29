Conversant Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,490,000. Granite Construction comprises about 3.5% of Conversant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $21,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,579,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 106.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 243,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 163,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 157,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GVA opened at $109.86 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.45.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Granite Construction

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,699.60. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.