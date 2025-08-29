Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 2.5% increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
Ingredion Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
