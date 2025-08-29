Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 2.5% increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

