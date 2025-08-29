Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Lessened by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,102,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 272,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 93,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.