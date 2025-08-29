262,917 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,360,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,239 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of IXUS opened at $80.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

