Greif Bros. Corporation (GEF.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on October 1st

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a 3.7% increase from Greif Bros.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Greif Bros. Stock Performance

Shares of Greif Bros. stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. Greif Bros. has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Greif Bros. alerts:

Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Greif Bros. had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Greif Bros. Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.